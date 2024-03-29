Saxon Interests Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.99. 1,262,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,847. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.29. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.29. The stock has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

