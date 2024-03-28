WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 89,877 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 174,816 shares.The stock last traded at $48.03 and had previously closed at $47.90.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.49 and its 200 day moving average is $42.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

