Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,191,730 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 879,046 shares.The stock last traded at $13.09 and had previously closed at $14.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.68.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at $33,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at $33,508.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 11,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $68,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,615 shares of company stock worth $212,852 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 24.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,382,000 after buying an additional 448,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,295,000 after buying an additional 52,871 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $6,738,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 976.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after buying an additional 1,262,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,011,000.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

