Spectaire Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPEC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Spectaire Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPEC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the February 29th total of 65,300 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Spectaire Price Performance
NASDAQ:SPEC traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 16,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,555. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46. Spectaire has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $15.40.
About Spectaire
