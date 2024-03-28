Spectaire Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPEC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Spectaire Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPEC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the February 29th total of 65,300 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:SPEC traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 16,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,555. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46. Spectaire has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $15.40.

Spectaire Holdings Inc provides solutions that measure, manage, and reduce carbon dioxide equivalent and other greenhouse gas emissions. The company offers AireCore, a micro-mass-spectrometer device that monitors, tracks, and meets emissions targets. It serves the logistics, energy, agriculture, academics, and indoor air industries.

