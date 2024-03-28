Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Rating Reiterated by Lifesci Capital

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Lifesci Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Mineralys Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.04) EPS.
Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MLYS opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $634.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10.
Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.24. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mineralys Therapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalys Pacific LLC purchased a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $79,073,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $70,773,000. Braidwell LP raised its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 267.8% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,023,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 62.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,188,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after acquiring an additional 457,815 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 40,342 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile
Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.
