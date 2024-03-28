IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 3,850 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 1.19% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $12,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 743,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,194 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 393,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,603,000 after purchasing an additional 103,950 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 217.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 218,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 149,591 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 46,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 407,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,231,000 after purchasing an additional 21,858 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $46.83 on Thursday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $47.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average is $45.87.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

