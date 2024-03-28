Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.22

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.22 and last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 588904 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HMY. StockNews.com raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

Harmony Gold Mining Increases Dividend

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Gold Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 43,218 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,338 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,077 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,486 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

See Also

