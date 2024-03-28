Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $12.40 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.35. The stock had a trading volume of 987,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,969,838. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

