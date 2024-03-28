enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.88 and last traded at $17.90. 7,245 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 44,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of enGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on enGene in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Get enGene alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on enGene

enGene Trading Down 4.2 %

Institutional Trading of enGene

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENGN. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in enGene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of enGene in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in enGene during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in enGene during the fourth quarter valued at $6,264,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in enGene in the fourth quarter valued at $10,441,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

enGene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for enGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.