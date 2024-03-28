Courier Capital LLC Sells 209 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 33.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 1.1% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Ryder System by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ryder System by 3.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total value of $877,994.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,698.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $118.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.73. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $119.47.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.45%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Further Reading

