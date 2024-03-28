Courier Capital LLC Has $3.33 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,066,000 after purchasing an additional 85,395 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 56,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $99.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.24. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $98.89 and a 52 week high of $99.62.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

