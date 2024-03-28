Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.95

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.95 and last traded at $40.65, with a volume of 9826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COLL shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day moving average is $29.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $149.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.66 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 107.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $760,516.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,474.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. West Tower Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.