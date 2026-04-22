WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.18 and last traded at $18.0020, with a volume of 1157406 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on WT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on WisdomTree from $16.75 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on WisdomTree from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Research cut WisdomTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Northland Securities set a $20.00 target price on WisdomTree in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

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WisdomTree Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.11.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 22.10%.The firm had revenue of $147.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $505,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,140,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,201,725.80. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in WisdomTree by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in WisdomTree by 1,679.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Company Profile

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WisdomTree Investments, Inc (NYSE: WT) is a U.S.-based asset management firm specializing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and exchange-traded products (ETPs). Founded in 2006 by Jonathan Steinberg and headquartered in New York City, WisdomTree has developed a reputation for pioneering smart-beta and fundamentally weighted indexing approaches. The company designs strategies that seek to enhance returns and reduce volatility by weighting constituents based on dividends, earnings or other financial metrics rather than relying solely on market capitalization.

WisdomTree offers a broad suite of investment products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and digital assets.

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