Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.99 and last traded at $83.8080, with a volume of 203161 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on FLEX. Barclays raised their price objective on Flex from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial set a $80.00 price objective on Flex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Flex from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Flex in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.30.

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Flex Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.60 and a 200 day moving average of $64.28.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 3.17%.Flex’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.270 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $1,030,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 233,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,754,151.32. This trade represents a 6.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Flex by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,746,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,341,053,000 after purchasing an additional 25,662,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Flex by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,055,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $849,235,000 after buying an additional 2,126,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flex by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,605,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,829,000 after buying an additional 181,266 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Flex by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,631,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,443,000 after buying an additional 355,061 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $319,756,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Company Profile

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Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX), formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

Further Reading

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