The Hanover Insurance Group (THG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.33 per share and revenue of $1.5812 billion for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of THG stock opened at $180.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.96. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $159.38 and a 1 year high of $188.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on THG shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on THG

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 24,420 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.92, for a total transaction of $4,369,226.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,572.08. The trade was a 43.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,200 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.91, for a total transaction of $217,092.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,344.93. The trade was a 33.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Hanover Insurance Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THG. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,280,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,505,000 after buying an additional 339,896 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 763,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,967,000 after purchasing an additional 209,616 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 646,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,236,000 after purchasing an additional 197,930 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 206.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 292,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,058,000 after purchasing an additional 196,655 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 558,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,787,000 after purchasing an additional 193,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc (NYSE: THG) is a property and casualty insurance company that provides a range of commercial and personal insurance products. Through its subsidiary companies, Hanover offers coverage for businesses of all sizes, including workers’ compensation, general liability, commercial auto, and professional liability. On the personal lines side, the company underwrites homeowners, personal auto, flood, and umbrella policies designed to meet the needs of individuals and families.

In addition to its core commercial and personal insurance offerings, Hanover maintains a specialty arm that focuses on niche markets through tailored product solutions.

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