First National (FXNC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect First National to post earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $23.30 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. First National had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 15.19%. On average, analysts expect First National to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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First National Stock Down 2.2%

FXNC stock opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.50. First National has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.51.

First National Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at First National

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. First National’s payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

In other news, CFO Brad E. Schwartz purchased 1,000 shares of First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $26,910.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,107.70. This trade represents a 18.28% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First National

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of First National by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 888,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,430,000 after acquiring an additional 15,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First National by 109.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 94,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First National by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First National by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 50,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First National by 157.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 24,931 shares in the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised First National from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on First National

First National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions. Its loan products comprise construction loans, including residential, land acquisition, and development loans; 1-4 family residential real estate loans; and commercial real estate loans that are secured by commercial real estate, including multi-family residential buildings, office and retail buildings, hotels, industrial buildings, and religious facilities.

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