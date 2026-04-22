Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Major Shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. Sells 4,483 Shares of Stock

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 4,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $134,579.66. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,027,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,838,285.16. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, April 17th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 44,323 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $1,328,803.54.

On Thursday, April 16th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 29,788 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $895,725.16.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 10,243 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $310,362.90.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 3,148 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $94,691.84.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 9,400 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $283,598.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 5,417 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $163,105.87.

Stratus Properties Price Performance

Stratus Properties stock opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $239.25 million, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.20. Stratus Properties Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stratus Properties ( NASDAQ:STRS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 40.06%.

STRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Stratus Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings raised Stratus Properties from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stratus Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STRS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratus Properties

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 348.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

About Stratus Properties

(Get Free Report)

Stratus Properties, Inc (NASDAQ: STRS) is a publicly traded real estate investment and management company focused on acquiring, owning and operating single-tenant commercial properties in the United States. The company targets net‐lease assets in the office, industrial and retail sectors, seeking long-term, creditworthy tenants under triple-net leases that transfer property-related expenses to lessees. Stratus Properties employs a disciplined investment strategy designed to generate stable, risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its initial public offering in 2014, Stratus Properties has built a diversified portfolio of properties across major metropolitan and secondary markets.

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