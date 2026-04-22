Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.11 and last traded at $51.11, with a volume of 202 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.11.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.76.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hardin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDC was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

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