Definium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DFTX) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Definium Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFTX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.14 and last traded at $26.14, with a volume of 217305 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.

Trending Headlines about Definium Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Definium Therapeutics this week:

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Positive Sentiment: White House executive order to accelerate psychedelic research is lifting the whole psychedelics/mental-health biotech sector, boosting investor interest in Definium as a late‑stage player. This sector-wide policy move and accompanying media coverage are the main catalysts cited for DFTX’s gains. Read More.

White House executive order to accelerate psychedelic research is lifting the whole psychedelics/mental-health biotech sector, boosting investor interest in Definium as a late‑stage player. This sector-wide policy move and accompanying media coverage are the main catalysts cited for DFTX’s gains. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple news outlets and market commentary noting that “psychedelic stocks soar” and that DFTX has seen strong intraday moves — momentum and retail/institutional flows into the theme are amplifying the stock’s rise. Read More.

Multiple news outlets and market commentary noting that “psychedelic stocks soar” and that DFTX has seen strong intraday moves — momentum and retail/institutional flows into the theme are amplifying the stock’s rise. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Definium announced inducement option grants to five newly hired non‑executive employees (70,860 options, effective April 6). Standard hiring incentives — small absolute share amount relative to market cap — but worth monitoring for dilution and executive/employee incentives. Read More.

Definium announced inducement option grants to five newly hired non‑executive employees (70,860 options, effective April 6). Standard hiring incentives — small absolute share amount relative to market cap — but worth monitoring for dilution and executive/employee incentives. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: After‑hours and financial-commentary pieces are explaining DFTX’s move and comparing upside vs. other psychedelics names (e.g., Compass Pathways). Analyst/compare stories can extend momentum but may also increase short‑term volatility as traders re‑rate relative risk/reward. Read More.

After‑hours and financial-commentary pieces are explaining DFTX’s move and comparing upside vs. other psychedelics names (e.g., Compass Pathways). Analyst/compare stories can extend momentum but may also increase short‑term volatility as traders re‑rate relative risk/reward. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Broader market headwinds (overall stocks sliding in intraday market action) could limit sustained upside for risk assets including DFTX; sector rallies can be reversed if macro sentiment deteriorates. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DFTX. JonesTrading began coverage on shares of Definium Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Definium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Definium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Definium Therapeutics from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $38.00 price target on shares of Definium Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Definium Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Definium Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Definium Therapeutics by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Definium Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in shares of Definium Therapeutics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Definium Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Definium Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Definium Therapeutics

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Definium Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM120, which is in phase 3 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and DT402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company was formerly known as Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc and changed its name to Definium Therapeutics, Inc in January 2026.

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