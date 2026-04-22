Phillips 66 (PSX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Phillips 66 to post earnings of $2.10 per share and revenue of $34.3566 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $32.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.81 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 3.22%.During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Phillips 66 to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.4%

NYSE:PSX opened at $159.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.76. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $98.45 and a 52-week high of $190.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.51.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phillips 66

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 16,856 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.22, for a total value of $2,835,516.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 97,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,380,590.72. This trade represents a 14.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Don Baldridge sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,080. The trade was a 16.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,923 shares of company stock valued at $16,399,619. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 424.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,389 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,967,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 732.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 996,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,647,000 after acquiring an additional 877,131 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2,433.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 711,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,894,000 after acquiring an additional 683,507 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $45,226,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips 66

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is an independent energy manufacturing and logistics company engaged primarily in refining, midstream transportation, marketing and chemicals. The company processes crude oil into transportation fuels, lubricants and other petroleum products, operates pipeline and storage infrastructure, and participates in petrochemical production through strategic investments. Phillips 66 serves commercial, industrial and retail customers and positions its operations across the value chain of the downstream energy sector.

The company’s principal activities include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and feedstocks for petrochemical production; operating midstream assets such as pipelines, terminals and fractionators that move and store crude oil and natural gas liquids; and marketing and distributing fuels and lubricants through wholesale and retail channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.