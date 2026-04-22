OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 6,081 Shares of 3M Company $MMM

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd trimmed its position in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,081 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of 3M by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of 3M by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 5,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 136,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,796,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $205.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho set a $160.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.09.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $148.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. 3M Company has a twelve month low of $130.36 and a twelve month high of $177.41. The stock has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.27 and its 200 day moving average is $160.32.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16. 3M had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 95.36%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. 3M has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-8.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 5,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total value of $888,798.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,558.75. The trade was a 66.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M News Roundup

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About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company, originally founded in 1902 as the Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company, is a diversified global technology and manufacturing firm headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota. Over its history the company has expanded from mineral mining into a broad portfolio of industrial, safety, healthcare and consumer products, building a reputation for applied science and product innovation across many end markets.

3M’s businesses span a wide range of product categories including adhesives and tapes, abrasives, filtration and separation technologies, personal protective equipment such as respirators, medical and dental products, industrial and automotive solutions, and a suite of consumer brands (for example, well-known office and home products).

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