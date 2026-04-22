Iberdrola (IBDSF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.2838 per share and revenue of $13.3919 billion for the quarter.

Iberdrola Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IBDSF opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.85. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

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About Iberdrola

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Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) is a Spanish multinational electric utility company with core activities spanning the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. The company has established itself as a global leader in renewable energy, particularly wind power, and maintains a diversified portfolio that includes hydroelectric, solar and conventional thermal generation assets. In addition to power generation, Iberdrola provides integrated energy services and solutions for residential, commercial and industrial customers.

The company’s operations extend across Europe, North America and Latin America.

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