Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 5,900 Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited $AXS

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $9,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Axis Capital by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Axis Capital by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Croban raised its position in shares of Axis Capital by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Croban now owns 10,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Axis Capital by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Axis Capital by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

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Axis Capital News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Axis Capital this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple quarterly and full‑year EPS forecasts for AXS (small but consistent upward revisions across Q1–Q4 2026–27 and FY2026–FY2027), improving forward earnings visibility and supporting upside estimates. Will Axis Capital (AXS) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?

Zacks Research raised multiple quarterly and full‑year EPS forecasts for AXS (small but consistent upward revisions across Q1–Q4 2026–27 and FY2026–FY2027), improving forward earnings visibility and supporting upside estimates. Positive Sentiment: Zacks research pieces highlight AXIS’s premium growth and disciplined underwriting — factors that support margin expansion and recurring earnings strength, reinforcing the rationale behind the estimate upgrades. Can AXS Sustain Its Growth on Premium Strength and Underwriting?

Zacks research pieces highlight AXIS’s premium growth and disciplined underwriting — factors that support margin expansion and recurring earnings strength, reinforcing the rationale behind the estimate upgrades. Neutral Sentiment: Axis’s recent January quarter reported an earnings beat and revenue upside (strong premium/revenue growth year‑over‑year), which provides the track record backing current analyst optimism. This is background support rather than new news.

Axis’s recent January quarter reported an earnings beat and revenue upside (strong premium/revenue growth year‑over‑year), which provides the track record backing current analyst optimism. This is background support rather than new news. Negative Sentiment: Bank of America trimmed its price target on AXS to $106, which reduces some analyst‑implied upside and could cap near‑term gains if other brokers follow. Bank of America Lowers Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) Price Target to $106.00

Axis Capital Stock Performance

Shares of AXS opened at $102.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $88.07 and a 12 month high of $110.34. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.63.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.28. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 15.37%.The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axis Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Axis Capital from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Axis Capital from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Axis Capital

Axis Capital Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

See Also

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