Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,011,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 33,600 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $27,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $203,046.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 182,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,508.58. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $49,166.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 44,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,419.96. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 49,598 shares of company stock worth $1,552,572 in the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $32.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $34.73.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 18.04%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 85.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Freedom Capital raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on KMI

Key Stories Impacting Kinder Morgan

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinder Morgan this week:

Positive Sentiment: U.S. Department of Energy approved expanded LNG export volumes for Kinder Morgan’s Elba Island terminal — this raises the company’s potential long‑term cash flows from LNG exports and improves the growth/valuation story for an otherwise mostly stable midstream business. DOE approval raises valuation questions

U.S. Department of Energy approved expanded LNG export volumes for Kinder Morgan’s Elba Island terminal — this raises the company’s potential long‑term cash flows from LNG exports and improves the growth/valuation story for an otherwise mostly stable midstream business. Positive Sentiment: An institutional investor (Baxter Bros Inc.) increased its stake by 21,840 shares in Q4 — institutional buying can signal conviction and provide a bid under the stock. Baxter Bros purchase

An institutional investor (Baxter Bros Inc.) increased its stake by 21,840 shares in Q4 — institutional buying can signal conviction and provide a bid under the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/outlet support: media pieces (The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha) highlight KMI as an attractive dividend/midstream name and preview its dividend hike streak — this reinforces income‑investor demand. Motley Fool pick Dividend preview

Analyst/outlet support: media pieces (The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha) highlight KMI as an attractive dividend/midstream name and preview its dividend hike streak — this reinforces income‑investor demand. Neutral Sentiment: Market attention is elevated — Zacks/Yahoo note heavy search and interest in KMI, which can increase intraday volume and volatility without changing fundamentals. Investor search interest

Market attention is elevated — Zacks/Yahoo note heavy search and interest in KMI, which can increase intraday volume and volatility without changing fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 earnings and webcast scheduled — Wall Street estimates and metric previews are circulating; results or guidance could move the stock more than the background news. Q1 estimates preview Earnings webcast

Q1 earnings and webcast scheduled — Wall Street estimates and metric previews are circulating; results or guidance could move the stock more than the background news. Negative Sentiment: KMI VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares under a pre‑arranged 10b5‑1 plan (3.34% reduction in his holdings) — insider selling can be viewed negatively by some investors, though the trade was executed under a rule‑based plan which mutes the signal. SEC Form 4

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

Further Reading

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