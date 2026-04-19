Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 123,674 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 499,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,674 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.31% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $20,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 66.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 53,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 21,214 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 16,541 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,472,000.

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SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $40.52 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $41.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average is $40.89.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

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