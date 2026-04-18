iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Short Interest Down 19.5% in March

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 12,450 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the March 15th total of 15,463 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,252 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Agency Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 29,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $110.17 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $108.19 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.24.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

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