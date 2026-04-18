Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Major Shareholder Aqua Capital, Ltd. Acquires 4,200 Shares of Stock

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aqua Capital, Ltd. purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $79,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,025,215 shares in the company, valued at $132,425,302.75. This trade represents a 0.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aqua Capital, Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Energizer alerts:

On Tuesday, April 14th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. purchased 1,643 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $31,052.70.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. purchased 14,372 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $251,078.84.

Energizer Trading Up 4.5%

NYSE:ENR opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $30.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Energizer had a return on equity of 143.24% and a net margin of 7.11%.The business had revenue of $778.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Energizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore set a $28.00 price target on Energizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price target on Energizer in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Energizer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Energizer from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Energizer from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Energizer by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,227,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,085,000 after buying an additional 372,465 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Energizer by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,553,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,679,000 after buying an additional 116,900 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Energizer by 148,623.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,794,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,583,000 after buying an additional 2,792,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Energizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,538,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,348,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,717,000 after buying an additional 323,363 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energizer

(Get Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company’s primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.