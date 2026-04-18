Colliers Securities Upgrades SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) to Moderate Buy

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Colliers Securities to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

CWYUF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold”.

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SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of CWYUF opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $20.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.30.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $170.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.74 million. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 5.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

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SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of retail-focused commercial properties. The trust’s portfolio is anchored predominantly by Walmart Canada, complemented by a mix of other national and regional tenants. SmartCentres targets high-traffic, community-centric locations, offering grocery, discount department, service and specialty retailers within its shopping centres.

Originally established in 1994, the trust has grown through a combination of development, strategic acquisitions and redevelopments.

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