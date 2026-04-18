Biosig Technologies (NASDAQ:STEX) Chairman Morgan Lee Lekstrom Sells 12,759 Shares of Stock

Biosig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:STEX – Get Free Report) Chairman Morgan Lee Lekstrom sold 12,759 shares of Biosig Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $13,652.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 209,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,422.87. This trade represents a 5.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Morgan Lee Lekstrom also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Biosig Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, February 18th, Morgan Lee Lekstrom acquired 20,000 shares of Biosig Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Morgan Lee Lekstrom acquired 23,500 shares of Biosig Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $71,910.00.

On Thursday, January 29th, Morgan Lee Lekstrom acquired 2,500 shares of Biosig Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $9,250.00.

On Monday, January 26th, Morgan Lee Lekstrom acquired 23,000 shares of Biosig Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $75,900.00.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Morgan Lee Lekstrom purchased 5,500 shares of Biosig Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $17,160.00.

On Friday, January 23rd, Morgan Lee Lekstrom purchased 41,000 shares of Biosig Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $128,330.00.

Biosig Technologies Stock Up 6.7%

Shares of Biosig Technologies stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. Biosig Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $14.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biosig Technologies ( NASDAQ:STEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

STEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Biosig Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Biosig Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Biosig Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. They set a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on STEX

About Biosig Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Biosig Technologies (NASDAQ:STEX) is a medical technology company focused on developing advanced signal acquisition and processing solutions for cardiac electrophysiology. The company’s work centers on improving the clarity and interpretability of intracardiac signals captured during electrophysiology procedures, with the goal of helping clinicians identify arrhythmogenic substrates and make more informed procedural decisions.

Its primary offering is a signal-processing platform that combines proprietary hardware and software to amplify, filter and display intracardiac electrical activity with reduced noise and distortion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biosig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biosig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.