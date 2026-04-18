Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at UBS Group

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMRX. Zacks Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

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Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.3%

Institutional Trading of Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Shares of AMRX opened at $13.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48 and a beta of 1.32. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $15.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,761,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,698 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $13,833,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,818,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,018 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,440.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,135,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $12,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a publicly traded integrated healthcare company specializing in the development, manufacturing and distribution of generic and specialty pharmaceutical products. The company’s portfolio includes oral solids, injectables, transdermals and biosimilars, serving a broad range of therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, neuroscience, oncology and women’s health. Alongside its generic offerings, Amneal has built a branded portfolio through strategic acquisitions and internal development, positioning itself across both high-volume generics and higher-value specialty treatments.

Since its founding in 2002 by brothers Chirag and Chintu Modgil, Amneal has pursued growth through organic investment in research and development as well as targeted M&A.

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