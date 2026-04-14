Short Interest in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW) Expands By 49.3%

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 818 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the March 15th total of 548 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,022 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Solid Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLDPW traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.24. 17,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,549. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77. Solid Power has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $2.33.

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About Solid Power

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Solid Power, Inc (NASDAQ: SLDPW) is a developer and manufacturer of all-solid-state rechargeable battery cells, targeting applications in electric vehicles, aerospace, and defense markets. The company’s core technology centers on high-energy-density sulfide-based solid electrolytes, which replace the liquid electrolytes found in conventional lithium-ion batteries. By leveraging solid electrolytes, Solid Power aims to enhance safety, prolong cycle life, and increase energy density, addressing key challenges in next-generation battery systems.

Solid Power’s product portfolio includes prototype and pre-commercial solid‐state cells designed for automotive use, with anticipated energy densities exceeding those of current lithium-ion offerings.

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