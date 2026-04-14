Short Interest in Invesco Top QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QBIG) Rises By 47.4%

Invesco Top QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QBIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 9,916 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the March 15th total of 6,729 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,816 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QBIG. ATX Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Top QQQ ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,344,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Top QQQ ETF during the third quarter worth $648,000. Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Top QQQ ETF during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Top QQQ ETF by 3,833.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Top QQQ ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period.

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Invesco Top QQQ ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ QBIG traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,650. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.72. Invesco Top QQQ ETF has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $40.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.51.

About Invesco Top QQQ ETF

The Invesco Top QQQ ETF (QBIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide exposure to the top 45% of the Nasdaq-100 based on market cap. This is achieved through direct equity investment and utilizing total return swaps on the equities. QBIG was launched on Dec 4, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

Further Reading

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