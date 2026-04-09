Insider Selling: Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Sells $181,368.00 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.14, for a total transaction of $181,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,888,970.84. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Michael George Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 23rd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.56, for a total transaction of $186,672.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,737 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total transaction of $776,204.82.

On Monday, March 16th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $199,608.00.

On Monday, February 23rd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $150,600.00.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $152,400.00.

On Monday, February 2nd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $168,012.00.

On Monday, January 26th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.32, for a total transaction of $192,384.00.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $187,512.00.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.87, for a total transaction of $217,044.00.

Guidewire Software Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of GWRE opened at $137.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.37 and a 1-year high of $272.60.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.88 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 13.44%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 620.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GWRE. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GWRE

About Guidewire Software

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Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company’s offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire’s core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

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