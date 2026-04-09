Insider Buying: AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Major Shareholder Purchases $253,800.00 in Stock

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jorey Chernett bought 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,933,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,553,206.02. This trade represents a 1.32% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jorey Chernett also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, April 7th, Jorey Chernett purchased 60,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $175,800.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Jorey Chernett purchased 50,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $145,500.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Jorey Chernett purchased 40,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $110,800.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Jorey Chernett purchased 77,702 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $205,133.28.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Jorey Chernett purchased 83,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $212,480.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Jorey Chernett acquired 105,848 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $257,210.64.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Jorey Chernett acquired 88,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Jorey Chernett acquired 45,600 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $91,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Jorey Chernett acquired 30,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Jorey Chernett acquired 80,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $136,800.00.

AirSculpt Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AIRS opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $191.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AirSculpt Technologies ( NASDAQ:AIRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.93 million. AirSculpt Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,113,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 626,309 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,991,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 782,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 76,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 17,889 shares during the period. Finally, FourWorld Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC now owns 382,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 127,676 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AIRS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AirSculpt Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AirSculpt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AirSculpt Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.00.

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About AirSculpt Technologies

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AirSculpt Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: AIRS) is a medical technology company specializing in minimally invasive body contouring. The company’s flagship AirSculpt® platform combines pneumatic power with precision microcannulas to deliver fat removal, transfer and sculpting procedures. AirSculpt Technologies partners with both company-owned and franchised cosmetic surgery practices to offer a streamlined, office-based alternative to traditional liposuction.

Through its proprietary system, AirSculpt Technologies provides both consumers and medical professionals with an integrated solution that emphasizes reduced downtime, smaller incision sites, and more predictable outcomes.

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