Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.00.

MTRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Materion in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Materion in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock.

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Materion Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $150.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Materion has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $172.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Materion had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.19%.The company had revenue of $489.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Materion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Materion will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vinod M. Khilnani sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $595,440.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,171.90. This represents a 22.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 4,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total value of $710,614.44. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,907.60. This represents a 43.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,549 shares of company stock valued at $7,548,444. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Materion by 1,607.7% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Materion by 182.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) is a global supplier of advanced materials and precision-engineered solutions. The company develops and manufactures high-performance alloys, engineered clad and composite materials, precision thin film products, and advanced optical and electronic materials. Materion’s offerings address critical performance requirements for industries where material properties such as strength, wear resistance, conductivity and optical clarity are paramount.

Materion’s core businesses include beryllium and beryllium composites for aerospace and defense platforms, nickel- and copper-based specialty alloys for industrial and medical applications, optical coatings and substrates for scientific instrumentation, and electronic materials used in semiconductor production.

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