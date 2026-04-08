Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBDO) Increases Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the bank on Monday, June 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This is a 0.1% increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.003343.

Banco Bradesco has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years.

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Banco Bradesco Stock Up 4.3%

Banco Bradesco stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.48. 67,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,184. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.61. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.78%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intergy Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Compound Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

About Banco Bradesco

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Banco Bradesco SA is a major Brazilian commercial bank and financial services company headquartered in Osasco, São Paulo. Founded in 1943 by Amador Aguiar, Bradesco has grown into one of Brazil’s largest private-sector banks, serving individual, small-business and corporate clients through an extensive network of branches, correspondents and digital channels.

The bank’s operations span retail and commercial banking products including deposit accounts, payment services, lending (personal, mortgage and corporate), credit cards and cash management.

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