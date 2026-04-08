Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Trading Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.12 and last traded at $18.10. 78,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 103,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.
Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.38.
Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0774 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.
Institutional Trading of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF
Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Company Profile
The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors. DIAL was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Columbia.
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