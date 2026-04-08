Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Trading Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.12 and last traded at $18.10. 78,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 103,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.38.

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Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0774 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,619,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,138,000 after buying an additional 805,152 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,183,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,077,000 after acquiring an additional 939,843 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,765,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 608,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 326,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

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The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors. DIAL was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Columbia.

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