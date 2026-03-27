Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for COO

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Cooper Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the medical device company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Cooper Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q3 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.89 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

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Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Cooper Companies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on COO. William Blair raised Cooper Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.79.

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Cooper Companies Stock Up 0.1%

COO stock opened at $71.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $89.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 11,503 shares during the period. Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $489,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,867 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $129,732,000 after purchasing an additional 16,103 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Cooper Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Cooper Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several quarterly and full‑year EPS estimates for COO, including boosting FY2026 to $4.58 (from $4.45), FY2027 to $4.89 (from $4.84) and FY2028 to $5.34 (from $5.33). The upgrades also lift multiple quarterly forecasts (Q2–Q4 2026 and Q1–Q4 2027). These revisions indicate Zacks expects stronger organic results or margin improvement over the next 12–24 months — a direct positive for forward earnings expectations. MarketBeat COO

Zacks Research raised several quarterly and full‑year EPS estimates for COO, including boosting FY2026 to $4.58 (from $4.45), FY2027 to $4.89 (from $4.84) and FY2028 to $5.34 (from $5.33). The upgrades also lift multiple quarterly forecasts (Q2–Q4 2026 and Q1–Q4 2027). These revisions indicate Zacks expects stronger organic results or margin improvement over the next 12–24 months — a direct positive for forward earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: Zacks published a follow‑up piece framing Cooper as a “strong value stock,” which can attract value‑oriented investors and support multiple expansion if the view gains traction among retail and institutional buyers. Here’s Why The Cooper Companies (COO) is a Strong Value Stock

About Cooper Companies

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Cooper Companies, Inc (NASDAQ: COO) is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women’s health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

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