NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Given New GBX 840 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 730 to GBX 840 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 725 price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 700 price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 730 to GBX 750 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Shore Capital Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 690 to GBX 765 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 708.57.

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NatWest Group Stock Performance

LON:NWG opened at GBX 536.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.79. NatWest Group has a one year low of GBX 380.60 and a one year high of GBX 705.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 611.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 596.04.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported GBX 68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post 45.9724712 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Patrick Flynn acquired 193 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 660 per share, for a total transaction of £1,273.80. Also, insider Stuart Lewis acquired 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 660 per share, with a total value of £3,187.80. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,281 shares of company stock worth $2,825,460. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We’re a UK-focussed bank serving over 20 million customers, with businesses across retail, commercial and private banking markets.

With a brand history stretching back nearly 300 years, we have our roots in the communities we serve across every nation and region of the UK. Our brands include NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Ulster Bank and Coutts.

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