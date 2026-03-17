Mariner LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Mariner LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,385,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,250 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $298,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 46.9% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,000.

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Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $219.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $101.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $230.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.17.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

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