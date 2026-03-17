Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 415.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OCGN. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ocugen in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ocugen in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

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Ocugen Stock Performance

Shares of OCGN opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.01 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Ocugen has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of ($0.19) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.86 million. Ocugen had a negative net margin of 1,192.18% and a negative return on equity of 2,626.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ocugen will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocugen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Ocugen during the second quarter worth about $130,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Ocugen during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Rinkey Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 1,179,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocugen

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Ocugen Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing gene therapies to treat rare inherited retinal diseases, as well as vaccines designed to address unmet needs in infectious diseases. Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, the company applies its proprietary gene therapy platform to create novel treatments aimed at preserving and restoring vision, while leveraging strategic partnerships to broaden its vaccine pipeline.

In its gene therapy portfolio, Ocugen is advancing multiple programs targeting retinal disorders.

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