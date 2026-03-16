Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Takes Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,773 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 14.3% during the third quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 58,930 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the period. First American Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,341,000. Amundi grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 35.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,331,480 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,225,000 after purchasing an additional 348,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 96.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,099,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $212,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

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Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of COO stock opened at $69.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.23 and its 200 day moving average is $75.97. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $89.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Cooper Companies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings raised Cooper Companies from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cooper Companies

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius acquired 2,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.50 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 7,777 shares in the company, valued at $641,602.50. The trade was a 34.62% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Holly R. Sheffield bought 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.75 per share, with a total value of $99,322.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 39,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,449. This represents a 3.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,014 shares of company stock worth $1,304,416 over the last 90 days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cooper Companies, Inc (NASDAQ: COO) is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women’s health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

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