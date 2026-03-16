Signet Jewelers Limited $SIG Position Trimmed by Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,581 shares during the period. Signet Jewelers makes up about 1.5% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Signet Jewelers worth $6,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,346,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,046,000 after acquiring an additional 43,925 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 12.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,592,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,775,000 after purchasing an additional 174,873 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 9.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 944,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,613,000 after purchasing an additional 82,899 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 33.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,333,000 after purchasing an additional 213,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,537,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:SIG opened at $82.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $110.20.

Signet Jewelers Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Ltd is the world’s largest retailer of diamond jewelry, operating a diversified network of retail stores across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its portfolio includes well-established banners such as Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared The Galleria of Jewelry, H.Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples and Piercing Pagoda, offering customers a range of shopping environments from suburban malls to high-street locations.

The company’s product assortment encompasses engagement rings, wedding bands, fine fashion jewelry and timepieces, complemented by services including jewelry cleaning, repairs, appraisals and extended care plans.

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