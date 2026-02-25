Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $3.14, but opened at $2.94. Taboola.com shares last traded at $2.9940, with a volume of 533,126 shares traded.

The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $522.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.80 million. Taboola.com had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Taboola.com’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TBLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Friday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 60.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 998,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 376,684 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Taboola.com by 41.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 722,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 210,562 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Taboola.com by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 27,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Taboola.com by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 768,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 242,718 shares during the period. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taboola.com Stock Down 4.0%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.71. The stock has a market cap of $868.98 million, a P/E ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com (NASDAQ: TBLA) operates a leading content discovery platform that connects advertisers with premium publishers through native advertising and personalized recommendations. The company’s technology analyzes user behavior and contextual information to deliver promoted content, video, and product recommendations to audiences across a network of thousands of websites and mobile apps. By leveraging machine learning and big data, Taboola helps publishers generate incremental revenue while enabling advertisers to reach engaged users at scale.

Taboola’s suite of products includes feed placements, video recommendations, and sponsored content units designed to blend seamlessly with editorial pages.

