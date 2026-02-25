Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Releases Earnings Results

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Royal Vopak had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 12.07%.

Royal Vopak Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VOPKY traded up $2.75 on Wednesday, hitting $55.00. 520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352. Royal Vopak has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average is $46.35.

Royal Vopak Company Profile

Royal Vopak is a global independent tank storage company specializing in the handling and storage of liquid and gaseous products. Its core business activities include the safe and efficient storage of crude oil, refined petroleum products, natural gas liquids, chemicals, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company offers value-added services such as heating, blending, pumping and vapor recovery to support its customers’ supply chain needs.

Founded in 1999 through the merger of storage activities from major oil companies, Royal Vopak has grown into a market leader in terminal management.

