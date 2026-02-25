holoride Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last Week (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. holoride has a market cap of $283.56 thousand and approximately $9.21 thousand worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, holoride has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One holoride token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,964.54 or 0.02965293 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00014205 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00005609 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000134 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 879,899,580 tokens. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 879,899,580 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00030993 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $8,897.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

