BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT Price Hits $0.0021 (BDC)

BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT (BDC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 25th. One BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $4.39 thousand worth of BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,147.09 or 0.99842720 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,920.62 or 0.99826276 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT Profile

BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT’s genesis date was May 29th, 2024. BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT’s official Twitter account is @billydollarcat. BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT’s official website is billiondollarcat.com. The official message board for BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT is billiondollarcat.com.

BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Billy (Bitcoin) (BILLY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Billy (Bitcoin) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Billy (Bitcoin) is 0.00205788 USD and is up 2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $4,977.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://billiondollarcat.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

