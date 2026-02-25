GYEN Price Down 12.9% Over Last Week (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $12.47 million and $40.56 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GYEN has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One GYEN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

GYEN Token Profile

GYEN launched on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 2,098,780,833 tokens. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GYEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

