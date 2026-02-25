Grass (GRASS) Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last Week

Grass (GRASS) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One Grass token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000292 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grass has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Grass has a market capitalization of $91.31 million and approximately $13.14 million worth of Grass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grass alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,147.09 or 0.99842720 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,920.62 or 0.99826276 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Grass

Grass’ genesis date was October 28th, 2024. Grass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 471,609,204 tokens. Grass’ official website is www.getgrass.io. Grass’ official Twitter account is @getgrass_io.

Grass Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grass (GRASS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Grass has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 243,905,091 in circulation. The last known price of Grass is 0.18788914 USD and is up 11.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 219 active market(s) with $12,474,352.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.getgrass.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.