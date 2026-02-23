Zevin Asset Management LLC Sells 31,448 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Zevin Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,448 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 2.1% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Stephens boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.90.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 7,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $965,979.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 196,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,106,836. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew S. Levatich sold 1,476 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $239,348.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,948,433.84. This trade represents a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,442 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,573. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE:EMR opened at $148.72 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $165.15. The company has a market capitalization of $83.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 54.28%.

Emerson Electric announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

